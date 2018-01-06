Police: woman dies after spending hours outside Friday night into Saturday

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman who walked away from her home late Friday night died after spending several hours outside, according to Richmond police.

Police said in a news release that the 20-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld, was reported to have left her home on foot at about 10:15 Friday night.

A few minutes after 1 a.m. Saturday, a Richmond police officer found her down an embankment about 35 yards off Carolina Nooseneck Road, along a brook. She was wet and breathing but unconscious, police said, and she was taken to the hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead several hours later.

Police did not elaborate on why the woman left home and no other information was immediately available.