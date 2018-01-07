Barn in Cranston destroyed by fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A fire on Seven Mile Road in Cranston Sunday morning has destroyed at least one building.

Fire crews were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to 765 Seven Mile Road, which is on the border of Cranston and Scituate.

A barn on the property burned to the ground and an adjacent building was also heavily damaged.

The main house on the property is still standing.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they didn’t think anybody was currently living in the home.

About an hour after firefighters arrived, the fire appeared to be under control and crews were extinguishing hot spots.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.