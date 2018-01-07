Cranston Police searching for missing woman

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The Cranston Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Sharon Garber.

Police say Garber was last seen leaving her residence on West Blue Ridge Road in the Garden Hills neighborhood early Sunday morning.

She is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 5’4″, 125 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

A Code Red phone notification has been issued to over 26,000 people and this information has also been posted on social media.

Due to the extreme cold temperatures of late, police are concerned for Garber’s well-being, and have been searching for her all day Sunday.

Cranston Police ask anyone with information on Garber’s whereabouts to contact the department at (401)-942-2211.