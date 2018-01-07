Fire spreads through mobile homes in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire destroyed a mobile home and damaged two others in a Portsmouth mobile home park Sunday morning.

The fire started around 10:19 a.m. in a mobile home on North Drive and spread to two other nearby units, according to Portsmouth Fire Chief Michael Cranson. The people in the mobile home where the fire began escaped with their two dogs. Cranson said Portsmouth police officers who were first on the scene evacuated the other two mobile homes.

Cranson said ice made battling the fire tough, as did the fact that fire crews had to run 1,000 feet of hose from a fire hydrant at the entrance of the mobile home park.

No residents or firefighters were injured, Cranson said. However, a pet cat was missing Sunday afternoon.

Cranson said the mobile home where the fire started was a total loss, while one of the other units had significant damage. The third mobile home had minor damage and residents were allowed back inside. The Red Cross was assisting the four people displaced by the fire.

The cause was still under investigation Sunday afternoon, though Cranson said it was not believed to be suspicious.