Patriots deliver donated blankets to Crossroads shelter in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Blankets collected at the coldest football game ever played in Foxboro are now in the hands of some of Rhode Island’s neediest people.

Sunday morning, representatives from the New England Patriots were at Crossroads in Providence dropping off some of the 1,200 blankets that were collected at Gillette Stadium on New Year’s Eve. Half the blankets were given to a homeless shelter in Boston, while the other 600 were set to be distributed to other shelters throughout New England.

Wow! @Patriots fans asked to leave behind blankets after Dec. 31 home game against the @nyjets. Blankets donated to shelters in all 6 New England states. @CrossroadsRI received 100+ today! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/VfmsrOIJaW — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 7, 2018

Crossroads is Rhode Island’s largest homeless services organization and their Providence shetler serves more than 3,000 people a year. Given the recent spell of dangerously cold temperatures, the shelter has been extremely busy.

“We’ve been at capacity and over for several days,” said Pat Campellone, Director of Special Events and Public Relations for Crossroads. “We have several shelters but our emergency overflow shelter right now – just the other night – had over 130 people sleeping on the floor.”

“It’s really wonderful at this time with this frigid crisis that we’re having to be able to get these extra warm blankets,” she said.

Despite the surge in people needing their help, Crossroads representatives are still working to assist more people in finding long-term solutions.

“It’s an opportunity to really engage with these folks and help them, not just during this crisis, but how can they really get a plan together to sustain themselves and stabilize themselves through housing,” Campellone said.

The Patriots will drop off more of those donated blankets Monday in Maine and at locations in Connecticut and Boston on Tuesday.

Crossroads accepts certain new, unused items as donations, as well as monetary donations, year-round. A list of needed items is available on their website.