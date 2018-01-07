Patriots host Titans in playoff match-up Saturday

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – It’s official. The New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans in Foxboro on Saturday, January 13th, for the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

The announcement came Sunday following the Buffalo Bills loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 10-3, in an ugly wildcard game.

The sixth-seeded Bills (9-8) will head home after ending the longest, current playoff drought in North American professional sports.

In the postseason for the first time since January 2008, the third-seeded Jaguars (11-6) advance to play at No. 2 seed Pittsburgh next week. The Steelers have won 10 of 11 since, the lone loss coming against New England.

In a wildcard weekend upset, the Titans defeated the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, 22-21. After trailing the entire game until the fourth quarter, the Titans scored 19 in the 3rd and 4th quarters, holding KC to none.

The last time the Pats faced off against the Titans in the playoffs was back in 2003 during the AFC Divisional Round, when the Pats won 17-14. The teams last played in December 2015.

Last time the Pats and Titans played in playoffs? 2003 AFC Divisional Round – Pats won 17-14 in 2 degree weather. Tom Brady threw a 41 yd TD to Bethel Johnson in that game. — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 7, 2018

The last time the Patriots and Titans played- December of 2015–Joey Iosefa was the Patriots leading rusher (true story). Brandon LaFell the leading receiver. — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 7, 2018

