Senate committee to consider subsidies for PawSox stadium

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state Senate committee is holding a hearing to discuss a proposal for public subsidies to help fund a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The finance committee meets Tuesday. A previously scheduled hearing was canceled due to snow.

Democratic Senate Finance Chairman William Conley Jr. introduced the bill to help the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate when the legislative session began Jan. 2.

Conley, who represents parts of Pawtucket and East Providence, said he’s excited for the progress because of the project’s importance for Pawtucket and the state.

The state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium in Pawtucket.

Conley says he expects passage in the Senate and members of the Pawtucket delegation in the House plan to introduce a matching bill in that chamber.