4 days after snowstorm, Fall River parking ban being lifted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Drivers in Fall River have been banned from parking their cars — at least, on certain sides of the street — since before last Thursday’s snowstorm. And while other cities and towns were able to lift parking bans sooner – many of them Friday – Fall River said the ban will finally be lifted at 5 p.m. Monday night.

The city said it had 200 plows out on the streets and workers were doing the best they could to plow every road — but it nevertheless took all weekend.

As the Fall River Herald News reported, Gen Andrade, the chief of staff for Mayor Jasiel Correia II, said the storm had been “brutal” on the city. A total of 14 to 18 inches of snow accumulated and had to be hauled away from the downtown area.

After two snow days last week, city public schools were operating on a two-hour delay Monday. School officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

On the Web: Fall River’s Parking Ban Rules

The city’s rules dictate that under a parking ban, drivers may park only on the north side of east-west streets, and the west side of north-south streets — and that generally translates to no parking on the side of the street with fire hydrants. The city allows parking in public lots during parking bans.