Body pulled from fire-damaged home on Bowdoin St.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The medical examiner has left the scene of a Providence house fire after removing a body bag from the home and placing it in a vehicle.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare confirmed crews Monday located the remains of a body at the Bowdoin Street home. He said he could not confirm the identity or gender of the person until the medical examiner positively identifies the body.

The Providence Fire Department conducted a “secondary search” of the home Monday morning, two days after the house was destroyed in a massive fire. Three other homes were also damaged, two of them extensively.

Several people were hurt in the fire and a woman had been unaccounted for since the fire broke out. Fire officials would not initially confirm that they were looking for that woman.

Providence Fire Department “conducting a secondary search” at Bowdoin Street home that burned down Saturday. Not confirming that they are looking for woman who is still unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/RV5R4r4JKv — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) January 8, 2018

Just before 11 a.m., an Eyewitness News crew on scene said the activity had come to a halt and firefighters brought a stretcher and tarp into the rubble. A short time after, the medical examiner arrived on scene.

Firefighters removed a body bag from the home and placed it in the back of the medical examiner’s truck. The truck then left the scene.

Fire officials have not identified the missing woman.

Eyewitness News spoke with the woman’s family, several of whom live in the other buildings damaged by the fire. We’ll update the story as we learn more.

The medical examiner is on the scene of the Bowdoin Street fire. pic.twitter.com/iBGSby0J9n — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) January 8, 2018

Activity has come to a halt here on Bowdoin St… firefighters just brought a stretcher and tarp into the rubble. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/cf69UqTv5w — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) January 8, 2018

