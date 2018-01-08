Belichick ‘absolutely’ intends to return as Patriots’ head coach next year

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — “Absolutely.”

That was all Bill Belichick had to say Monday when asked if he intends to return next year as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Rumors began swirling last week that Belichick may be eyeing the open head coaching job with the New York Giants in the wake of a controversial report released by ESPN. In the report, ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham suggested this could be the final season together for Belichick, star quarterback Tom Brady and chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, citing reportedly growing tensions over Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero, the Jimmy Garoppolo trade and the team’s future at quarterback.

The Patriots released a joint statement on behalf of Belichick, Brady and Kraft, calling the theories presented by the report “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat-out inaccurate.”

In his first conference call since the report was published, Belichick on Monday said he didn’t read the article and had nothing more to say about it.

If it was anyone else I'd tell you Belichick's "Absoluetly" response to coaching Pats next year was unenthusiastic, but it's Bill so it is what it is. He was probably offended he had to answer the question — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 8, 2018

Coming off their eighth consecutive first-round bye, the Patriots are now gearing up to host the Tennessee Titans in next weekend’s divisional round. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

After Wickersham’s report suggested otherwise, Belichick said that Brady’s focus has never been in question and is very diligent in his preparation for upcoming games.

Belichick says Brady’s focus is consistent. Calls him “one of the hardest working players on this team.” — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) January 8, 2018

The last time the two teams met was Week 15 of the 2015 regular season. The Patriots won 33-16.

Belichick on Monday said that game has no bearing on the upcoming matchup.

