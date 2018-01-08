Boston murder suspect arrested in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Dorchester was arrested Sunday in Middletown.

Boston Police say Marquis Martin, 28, of Roxbury was hiding out at a hotel in Middletown. Officers from the Boston Police Fugitive and Homicide units made the arrest with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and Rhode Island law enforcement. Authorities forced their way into Martin’s motel room, and took him into custody without incident. He had been on the run for a little more than two months.

“Solving every homicide remains a top priority for me and every member of my Homicide Unit. They work tirelessly on every case to not only identify those responsible but to track them down and arrest them no matter where they try to hide,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.