Chart: Providence property crimes down 65% since 1987

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It appears Providence just missed setting a record for its lowest number of property crimes in a single year in 2017, but the total number of reported burglaries, larcenies and car thefts has still fallen 65% over the last 31 years, according to figures reviewed by Eyewitness News.

Initial totals for 2017 show Providence saw 6,100 reported property crimes, good for the second-lowest amount since the city began reporting crime statistics to the FBI in 1985. The 2017 data won’t be official until later this year.

Providence’s three best years when it comes to property crimes have all come under Mayor Jorge Elorza, although the numbers have been falling steadily for more three decades.

“Property crime has decreased citywide and that can be directly attributed to the dedication of Chief [Hugh] Clements and the women and men of the department who work hand-in-hand with the community partners to keep our city safe,” Elorza said in a prepared statement.

“Through increased crime watches and strategic community based partnerships we are seeing a decrease in the most egregious crimes in our neighborhoods,” he said. “While we’re happy to see this decline, we’ll continue working hard to drive these numbers down even further.”

Property crimes were down 3% compared to 2016 and 12% compared to the city’s five-year average, thanks in large part to massive reductions in the number of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts reported last year. Burglaries were down 30% and car thefts were down 22% in 2017 compared to their five-year averages. The number of general larcenies and larcenies from cars both increased 2% in 2017.

In 2015, Providence had 6,084 reported property crimes. In 2016, there were 6,279.

The number of property crimes in Providence peaked in 1987, when the city had 17,328, records show. The city hasn’t seen more than 10,000 property crimes in a year since 2004.

Violent crime in Providence fell 5% in 2017 with 1,103 reported homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults. The lowest year on record for violent crime was 2014, when the city had 927.

