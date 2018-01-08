Construction kicks off on new 6/10 interchange

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It apparently took 30 years, but the wait is over.

Rhode Island lawmakers gathered in a heated tent located under the 6/10 interchange Monday morning to celebrate the beginning of a project to rebuild the interchange, to bring it in line with highway standards, create jobs, improve safety, and reduce congestion in an area notorious for it.

While it languished, seven of nine bridges involved in the interchange deteriorated to the point of being classified ‘structurally deficient.’ Millions of taxpayer dollars were spent on stopgap repairs.

The $410 million contract was awarded last month to 6/10 Constructors, a joint venture of companies based in Rhode Island.

So far, about 20 percent of the design has been completed, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. It’ll take another year to finish designing the new configuration, while the project undergoes federal environmental evaluations. The entire project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.