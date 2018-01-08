Consumer electronics everyone will be talking about this year

Paul Hochman is best known as America’s Technology Reporter. We spoke with him via satellite for a sneak preview of some the hottest new technology that will be hitting the market in the future.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.