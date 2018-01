Meredith Ewenson describes the practice of hygge, a Danish term meaning creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people. A Danish ritual of enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Meredith suggests the following for creating a relaxing environment:

– Light some candles for the glow

– Start a fire for the warmth

– Eat good food to nourish you & those you love

– Be around good people to enjoy their company