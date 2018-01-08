Customers dismayed by delays in home heating oil deliveries

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As the temperature outside dipped into dangerous territory, Carol Sawyer was running low on home heating oil.

“We’ve lowered our heat down so much trying to make that oil last,” she said. “It was cold, freezing!”

According to the Oil Heat Institute of Rhode Island, heating oil and propane companies across the state are facing delivery backlogs due to recent winter weather conditions.

Sawyer has a contract for automatic delivery with Petro Home Services. She said she had called repeatedly for a refill, beginning on New Year’s Eve.

“The contract states if I buy oil from anyone else, it will cost me $400 as a penalty for breaking contract,” she said. “I was at a point where Petro is not going to deliver oil to me, but at the same time, I can’t buy it anywhere.”

Call 12 for Action received several similar complaints.

One viewer wrote, “They [Petro Home Services] failed to make an automatic delivery of oil to my residence, causing myself great distress.”

Another viewer said, “I am so upset. I’ve been a customer for 27 years.”

“They’re the oil company,” Sawyer said. “They have to anticipate it’s going to be a cold winter.”

Joe McDonald, vice president of sales and marketing at Petro Home Services, said the company’s delivery schedule was impacted by the extreme cold and Thursday’s snowstorm.

He explained Petro Home Services is prioritizing deliveries to first take care of customers who have emergencies, and added employees are working around the clock to catch up with the increased demand.

Gov. Gina Raimondo issued an emergency proclamation, waiving federal hours-of-service requirements for home heating fuel delivery drivers, which remains in effect through Jan. 9, 2018.

Similar waivers were issued in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Late Monday morning, Sawyer said her oil tank was filled.

“I’m one of the lucky ones,” she said.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.