Ex-postal worker pleads guilty to embezzling $22k in stamp sales

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Taunton man pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling at least $22,773 from the U.S. Postal Service over a period of more than two years.

Dennis Reis had been employed by the USPS since 2000, according to prosecutors, and in 2014 was named lead sales and service associate at the East Taunton Post Office. As such, he was in charge of selling stamps to customers and maintaining the funds and stock.

When customers paid with cash, according to prosecutors, Reis would void the sale, enter a “no sale” transaction into the system so the cash drawer would open, then take the money for himself.

Reis, 37, was arrested in November on a charge of embezzlement and theft of public, which prosecutors say carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

After pleading guilty Monday, Reis is scheduled to be sentenced April 25.