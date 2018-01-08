AAA: Gas prices up in R.I., Mass. due to cold weather

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Gas prices are on the rise in Rhode Island and Massachusetts after Thursday’s storm.

AAA Northeast said gas prices are up two cents in Rhode Island and up five cents in Massachusetts.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Rhode Island grew to $2.53, while the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Massachusetts grew to $2.48.

Find the best price: Interactive Gas Tracker »

According to a spokesperson for AAA Northeast, crude oil has been more expensive this year and is also in high demand. The cold weather also means more crude oil is needed to produce home heating oil.

In Rhode Island, gas is four cents above the national average of $2.49, while gas prices are a penny less than the national average in Massachusetts.

Gas in Rhode Island is 7 percent higher than at this time last year when prices were averaging $2.35 per gallon, a difference of 18 cents. In Massachusetts, it’s still 19 cents higher than at this time last year, when prices were averaging $2.29.