In the Kitchen: Roasted Monk Fish

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau brought Chef Max Peterson to “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, who made Roasted Monk Fish:
2ea White Onion, julienned
1ea Carrot, peeled diced
2ribs Celery diced
4ea Garlic clover
3Tablespoon Olive Oil
3ea Lobster Heads
1ea Bay Leaf
1 cup White Wine
1 pinch Saffron
¼ cup Canned Tomato
4 cup Clam Juice
2oz Unsalted Butter
Salt
Black Pepper, ground
Chili flake
Marinated Mussels
– 1 pound local mussels
– 2 shallots
– 2 clove garlic
– ½ cup white wine
– 2 tablespoon unsalted butter
– 1 table spoon smoked paprika
– 1 table spoon sherry vinegar
– 3 tablespoon olive oil
– Deglaze with White Wine, add bay leaf, saffron, lobster heads, canned tomato and chili flake. Reduce by half.
– Add clam juice and simmer for 1 hour.
– Remove lobster heads from broth. In batches blend the remaining broth in blender until smooth. Force through a fine strainer. Taste for seasoning and adjust.
Roasting Monk Fish
1. 1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Season Monk fish with salt and pepper.
2. Heat the oil in a skillet over high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the monkfish, shaking the pan as you add the fish to prevent sticking. Sear the fish on one side until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the oven and roast until opaque and firm to the touch, about 8 minutes.
1. Melt butter in a medium high-sided saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and ½ garlic, and cook, stirring, until shallots are translucent and garlic is very fragrant but not brown, about 2 minutes. Add the salt and pepper. Add mussels and wine. Cover saucepan, and cook until mussels open and are cooked through, about 8 minutes. Discard any mussels that have not opened.
2. Remove mussels from saucepan. Transfer to refrigerator to chill.
3. Remove mussels from shells. Place mussels in a small bowl and add the second half of garlic, smoked paprika, olive oil and vinegar, cover with plastic wrap, and transfer to refrigerator.