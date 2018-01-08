In the Kitchen: Roasted Monk Fish

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau brought Chef Max Peterson to “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, who made Roasted Monk Fish:

Ingredients:

Cooking Instructions:

– Saute onions, carrots, celery and garlic in oil. Season with salt and pepper.– Deglaze with White Wine, add bay leaf, saffron, lobster heads, canned tomato and chili flake. Reduce by half.– Add clam juice and simmer for 1 hour.– Remove lobster heads from broth. In batches blend the remaining broth in blender until smooth. Force through a fine strainer. Taste for seasoning and adjust.Roasting Monk Fish1. 1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Season Monk fish with salt and pepper.2. Heat the oil in a skillet over high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the monkfish, shaking the pan as you add the fish to prevent sticking. Sear the fish on one side until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the oven and roast until opaque and firm to the touch, about 8 minutes.

1. Melt butter in a medium high-sided saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and ½ garlic, and cook, stirring, until shallots are translucent and garlic is very fragrant but not brown, about 2 minutes. Add the salt and pepper. Add mussels and wine. Cover saucepan, and cook until mussels open and are cooked through, about 8 minutes. Discard any mussels that have not opened.

2. Remove mussels from saucepan. Transfer to refrigerator to chill.

3. Remove mussels from shells. Place mussels in a small bowl and add the second half of garlic, smoked paprika, olive oil and vinegar, cover with plastic wrap, and transfer to refrigerator.