Inspector recommended building be condemned days before massive fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A city inspector recommended the building at 110 Bowdoin St. be condemned just days before a wind-swept fire broke out.

The report – dated Jan. 3 – said the inspector found “no heat, no running water, owner is operating a boarding house,” and added that the inspector was issuing an “intent to condemn.”

“House was a mess,” the report stated. “Occupants were running space heaters, numerous propane torches throughout dwelling, debris on every floor including basement, open electrical panel in basement.”

A fire broke out at the property just three days later, in the early morning hours of Saturday. A body was pulled from the rubble on Monday morning after a person was still reported missing.

The report said “occupants were complaining of constant electrical issues, frozen pipes, and they were seeking help from the Red Cross.”

Ominously, the report went on to say: “Tenant from third floor states they would not help unless there was a fire.”

The inspector wrote that the office was closed on Thursday, likely due to the snowstorm, and he was out of Friday, so he would write the report up on Monday.

Target 12 interviewed Roland Colpitts, who lived in the building. He said he emailed pictures of the conditions inside the home to the city on Dec. 20. The Providence Fire Department has not officially released a cause of the blaze, which ultimately spread to three other buildings.

“I took photos the way the wiring was in the basement,” Colpitts said. “I would have to go to the basement 20 to 30 times a night to turn on breakers because they were being so overloaded with all the electrical heaters and there was faulty electricity to begin with.”

Colpitts said he’s upset the city didn’t act faster.

“It’s my belief they should have shut the house down right then and there because they were aware how bad the conditions were,” he said.

Providence tax records show the property is owned by Dexter Jackson. Eyewitness News has been unable to reach Jackson for a comment.

