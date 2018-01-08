Johnston residents call local recycling company ‘public nuisance’

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston residents are seeking answers after they say explosions from a local company have been rocking their neighborhoods.

“Literally my home shakes,” one resident said at a public meeting on Monday night. “I’m concerned with the foundation of my home shaking, two or three times, minutes apart, on a consistent basis.”

Town officials say this problem goes back five years to when Sims Metal Management came to Johnston. The town says the explosions are coming from Sims Metal which is off of Green Earth Avenue.

Sims Metal describes itself as the world’s leading publicly listed metal recycler. Company representatives at a meeting on Monday night said they are listening to the people of Johnston and want to be a good neighbor.

“I’m here because our concern is for the community,” General Manager of Sims New England Operations John Sartori said. “We’re a publicly traded community and we take this very seriously, we take the community very seriously. And we hear you. and we need to do a better job and we know that.”

But residents are saying the plant is creating a public nuisance.

“Not only the noise, okay. We can all put up with noise from time to time,” one resident said at the meeting. “But I’m thinking of the long-term condition of my foundation, of my home and the shaking that I feel when these explosions happen.”

Residents say it is not just the noise and explosions, but the smell coming from the plant as well. One resident said he has trouble jogging in the neighborhood because of the smell.

There have been other meetings between the town, residents and Sims Metal where an action plan was put into place and suggestions were made, but residents say things have only gotten worse.

“This is not a surprise tonight. We didn’t shotgun you tonight. We didn’t say, ‘Woah! hang on, there’s a problem in the neighborhood and we’re going to shut you down,'” one resident explained. “You’ve had plenty of time to address this, and it just hasn’t resonated with them.”

At Monday night’s meeting, the Town Council mandated that there will be no explosions moving forward and Sims Metal can only shred metal from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The council also resolved to hire acoustical and environmental engineers to survey the site of the company, as well as additional inspectors. Town council also mandated that representatives from Sims Metal should be at the next meeting on Feb. 12.