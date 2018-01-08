Lawmaker mulls T.F. Green Airport name change

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — T.F. Green Airport could get a new name.

House Majority Leader and Warwick Representative K. Joseph Shekarchi said he will introduce a bill to change the name of T.F. Green to the Rhode Island International Airport if the airport corporation suggests it.

“There has been some talk of changing the name of T.F. Green Airport to reflect that it has become an international airport,” Shekarchi said.

Some locals and travelers seem to like the idea.

“It’s got a ring to it,” Sterling Freeman of Pawtucket said. “Rhode Island International? I like it.”

“I have no idea who T.F. Green is,” Betty Hansmann from Chicago said. “If somebody told me I’d have to fly in there I wouldn’t know what state I was even going to.”

The airport was named after the state’s 57th governor, Theodore Francis Green, several years after it opened. Originally it was called Hillsgrove State Airport. Shekarchi said if the name’s changed, Green will still be memorialized.

“We certainly should do something either in the airport or close by the airport to memorialize his contributions to the state,” Shekarchi said.

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation said they have had conversations about a name change, but believe it is too premature to comment further.