Police find body of missing Cranston woman

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police on Monday located the body of a Cranston woman reported missing over the weekend.

No foul play is suspected in the death of 74-year-old Sharon Garber and it was not the result of any accident, according to police.

A Silver Alert was issued for Garber Sunday morning after she had left her West Blue Ridge Road home.

Police provided no further details on Garber’s death. They released the following statement:

“The Cranston Police Department and Mayor Fung would like to give our deepest condolences to the Garber family and thank all of the volunteers and those who assisted in the search for Mrs. Garber.”