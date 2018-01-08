Police ID woman who died after being found unconscious in cold

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the name of the young Richmond woman who was found unconscious in bitterly cold temperatures early Saturday morning and later died.

Police identified the victim Monday morning as 20-year-old Haley Ferrante. Her family reported her missing after she walked away from her home on Red Oak Drive around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Police said an officer found her just after 1 a.m. Saturday along a brook that runs under Carolina Nooseneck Road. Ferrante was breathing but not conscious when the officer located her at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered rocky embankment, according to police.

Ferrante was first taken to South County Hospital, then to Rhode Island Hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead later Saturday morning.

While Ferrante was exposed to extreme cold for nearly three hours – temperatures Saturday morning hovered around zero, with wind chills as low as 20 below – police said Monday they had not yet determined how she died. However, police said they did not suspect foul play.

Police said the state medical examiner would perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.