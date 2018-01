PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a purse from a vehicle in the parking lot of Pawtucket Country Club on Dec. 29.

The two men smashed the window of the car and ran off with the purse, according to police.

Police said the suspects used two credit cards from the purse at Walgreens on Cottage Street and at a different location in Warwick.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Pawtucket Police Detective Trevor Lefebvre at (401) 727-9100.