Providence police: Man fled scene after colliding with cop’s personal car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The longtime companion of a Providence city councilwoman was cited Monday after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident.

Providence police say William Bateman, 58, was driving a white van on Westminster Street Monday morning when he collided into the bumper of an unoccupied car owned by a Providence police officer, according to an accident report.

The officer, who was working a road construction detail, watched Bateman drive off down Westminster Street. Bateman was stopped by another officer several blocks away.

Bateman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, according to the report. He was also driving with a suspended license.

Bateman’s partner is Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris, a Democrat who represents Ward 11 on the South Side. Reached Monday, Harris called the incident a “private situation,” but said she “cannot justify what happened to him.”

Harris acknowledged she has also driven the vehicle at times, but said she believes it is registered.

Bateman was issued a summons to appear in Sixth District Court on Feb. 8. A hearing at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan