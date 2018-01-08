Silver Alert issued for Cranston man, 87

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help as they work to track down a Cranston man reported missing Monday.

John Saul, 87, was last seen driving westbound on Route 6 in the area of Route 10 in Providence but never made it home, according to police.

Police said Saul drives a black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta bearing Rhode Island registration LV730.

Saul is described as a white male with blue eyes and balding, gray hair, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hat and a blue jacket.

Police said Saul previously went missing last April and was located in Boylston, Mass.

Anyone with information on Saul’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.