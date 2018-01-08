Three-vehicle crash in Foster kills one passenger

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) – One person is dead and several others are wounded following a multi-vehicle crash on Hartford Pike.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, when a driver crossed over the yellow line and collided with the rear of another vehicle before striking a second head-on.

The first driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle also sustained serious injuries, and their passenger was taken to the hospital as well, where they later died.

The identities of the victims and the driver have not been released at this time, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.