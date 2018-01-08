Water main breaks affect several Rhode Island schools

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Several Rhode Island schools were affected by burst pipes Monday, brought on by recent freezing temperatures.

Cranston High School East cancelled classes just after 6 a.m. after officials learned of a burst pipe there.

Also in Cranston, Edgewood Highland Elementary School remains closed Monday and Tuesday after a water main ruptured last Wednesday, causing “significant” water damage to the school.

In Bristol, Mount Hope High School is closed due to water main issues as well.

Several area schools had delays Monday morning as well, and a full list is available on WPRI’s closings page.