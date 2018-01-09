Cranston superintendent: School water damage ‘very significant’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second day in a row, Cranston East High School and Edgewood Highland Elementary School were both closed Tuesday after burst pipes caused water damage in the buildings

Cranston Public School Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse told Eyewitness News the district is working to find a location for the Edgewood Highland Elementary School students to return to class until significant repairs can be made.

Superintendent Nota- Masse explained the damage is, “very significant, two different classrooms need to be completely reconstructed due to the water damage. It was significant and very destructive.”

Tollgate High School in Warwick and Mount Hope High School in Bristol were also closed Monday because of a burst water pipe, but reopened Tuesday.