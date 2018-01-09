Family of Toll Gate athlete who died will host memorial gala

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The family of a local high school athlete who tragically died in November is hosting a memorial gala and silent auction in her memory.

Gianna Cirella, 16, died on Nov. 1 after battling sepsis following a diagnosis of pneumonia. She was a junior at Toll Gate High School and a goalie on the varsity girls soccer team.

Her family is hosting the “Gianna Cirella Memorial Gala and Silent Auction,” where all proceeds will go to sepsis research.

A memorial fund has been established in Cirella’s name to not only provide assistance for sepsis research, but also to help children and their families who have been affected by sepsis and providing scholarship money for local soccer players.

Cirella’s soccer team rallied around her during her treatment, wearing her favorite color, purple, and t-shirts with the number 12 on them.

The team organized a vigil in support of Cirella and hosted a blood drive in her honor.

After she passed away, her teammates painted a large rock outside the high school as another tribute. Hundreds of people attended her funeral to pay tribute to Cirella and her family.

The event is semi-formal with dinner and dancing. It will take place at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Apr. 20 from 6-11 p.m. and will cost $40 per person to attend.