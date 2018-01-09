Grand jury won’t indict suspect in deadly stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of killing his sister’s ex-boyfriend won’t face indictment.

The office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Tuesday that the Providence County Grand Jury voted not to indict Judex Maldonado in the death of Charles Martinez.

Police arrested Maldonado last November, after Martinez was stabbed to death at Maldonado’s home on Admiral Street. Police said Martinez had gone to the home to confront Maldonado’s sister, who was staying there with her children at the time.