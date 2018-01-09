In Depth: CDC prepares for potential nuclear war

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control will be meeting next Tuesday to discuss personal safety measures and response team training for a possible nuclear war.

The announcement came days after President Trump bragged that he had a “bigger” nuclear button than North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un.

Bother former Vice President Joe Biden and Admiral Mike Mullen have said they worry the United States has never been closer to a nuclear war with North Korea.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. General Reginald Centracchio (ret.) was in studio Wednesday to discuss the potential for a nuclear war and what this would mean for the country.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.