In the Kitchen: Sauteed Point Judith Calamari

Discover Newport brings up Executive Chef Rich Silvia from The White Horse Tavern making Sauteed Point Judith Calamari with Appaloosa Beans, Mint-Carrot Top Pesto with Micro Celery and Radishes.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb Calamari Tubes, local RI caught
  • 8 cloves Garlic
  • 1/2 bunch Thyme
  • 1-2 quarts Canola Oil
  • Micro Celery
  • Radishes

  For Mint-Carrot Top Pesto

  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt plus more
  • 3-4 Garlic cloves, thinly slices or minced
  • 1 Shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 cup Mint
  • 1 cup Carrot Tops or fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan

  For Appaloosa Beans

  • 1 lb Appaloosa Beans, soaked overnight
  • 1 small Onion, diced fine
  • 1 small Carrot, diced fine
  • 2 ribs Celery, diced fine
  • 1 cup White Wine
  • 2 quarts Chicken Stock

Directions:

For Mint-Carrot Top Pesto

  1. Combine all ingredients for the pesto in a food processor sans oil and pulse until fine.
  2. Slowly add in the canola oil until smooth.
  3. Season with salt and pepper.

Please watch the above video to see how the rest of the dish is prepared.