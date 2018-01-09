In the Kitchen: Sauteed Point Judith Calamari

Discover Newport brings up Executive Chef Rich Silvia from The White Horse Tavern making Sauteed Point Judith Calamari with Appaloosa Beans, Mint-Carrot Top Pesto with Micro Celery and Radishes.
Ingredients:
- 2 lb Calamari Tubes, local RI caught
- 8 cloves Garlic
- 1/2 bunch Thyme
- 1-2 quarts Canola Oil
- Micro Celery
- Radishes
For Mint-Carrot Top Pesto
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt plus more
- 3-4 Garlic cloves, thinly slices or minced
- 1 Shallot, finely chopped
- 1 cup Mint
- 1 cup Carrot Tops or fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
For Appaloosa Beans
- 1 lb Appaloosa Beans, soaked overnight
- 1 small Onion, diced fine
- 1 small Carrot, diced fine
- 2 ribs Celery, diced fine
- 1 cup White Wine
- 2 quarts Chicken Stock
Directions:
For Mint-Carrot Top Pesto
- Combine all ingredients for the pesto in a food processor sans oil and pulse until fine.
- Slowly add in the canola oil until smooth.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Please watch the above video to see how the rest of the dish is prepared.