Magnitude 7.6 quake hits in Caribbean north of Honduras

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras.

There are no early reports of damage on land, but the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center warns of tsunami dangers in Puerto Rico, Jamaica, other islands and the coast of Central America.

11:18 pm, A tsunami advisory is now in effect for PR/USVI due to an Earthquake with magnitude of 7.8 near Honduras. PR/USVI se encuentra en una advertencia de tsuanmi debido a un temblor de magnitud 7.8 cerca de Honduras. — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) January 10, 2018

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The quake struck in the sea Tuesday night about 125 miles (202 kilometers) north-northeast of Barra Patuca, Honduras, and 188 miles (303 kilometers) southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands. The tremor occurred about 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

11:22pm Recommended actions: persons located in/near the ocean should move out of the waters, off the beach and away from the harbor. Acciones recomendadas: personas cerca o en el agua deben alejarse de las aguas, fuera de las playas y alejados de los puertos. — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) January 10, 2018