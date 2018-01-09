National Grid responds to gas leak in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid Gas and Newport Police are on the scene of a gas leak on Thames Street at Holland Street.

Police are calling the gas leak a “Grade 1” emergency repair and will be closing Thames Street to southbound traffic at Dearborn Street until further notice.

According to police, the southbound traffic will be diverted eastbound up Dearborn Street, eastbound up Perry Street, then southbound on Bellevue Avenue.

Officers will be on scene to assist traffic flow as the repairs are made.