PawSox bill passes Finance Committee, heading to full Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation for a new PawSox stadium, clearing the way for the full Senate to vote on the plan.

A spokesman said the Senate plans to vote on the bill next Tuesday. Ever if it passes there as expected, however, its prospects in the House of Representatives are more uncertain.

Tuesday’s committee vote followed a hearing where supporters and opponents of the ballpark both weighed in once again. State Sen. Nicholas Kettle, a Republican, was the only member of the committee to oppose the bill.

The revised Senate bill, released last month, tweaked the deal for the $83-million ballpark at the former Apex site.

Getting ready to begin the Senate Finance Committee hearing on @PawSox — only 7 people signed up to testify so far. pic.twitter.com/aFdobeRaf1 — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) January 9, 2018

Last fall, the committee held almost 30 hours of public hearings on whether the state should help fund a new Pawtucket stadium. The amended legislation asks for additional commitments from the team in exchange for up to $44 million in taxpayer financing.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio supports the proposal, while House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has said he is gauging the public’s stance before supporting the new legislation.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has been urging the General Assembly to get the deal done.

“I don’t know what they’re waiting for,” she said in a recent interview with Eyewitness News. “I think they should take action before it’s too late.”

The urgency has risen after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker voiced support for Worcester’s efforts to lure the team to that city.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.