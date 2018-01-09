Pawtucket Sen. Jamie Doyle resigns

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – State Sen. Jamie Doyle unexpected announced Tuesday he has resigned effectively immediately, citing his “struggle with alcohol.”

“It is for personal reasons – caused by my struggle with alcohol – that I am resigning,” Doyle, D-Pawtucket, said in a statement. “Many of my close friends and colleagues knew that I took some time off last year. My intent was to come back to the Senate, but now is the time to focus on my recovery and on being healthy, and dedicating myself to my family.”

“I thank God for His grace and mercy, and for my family, friends, and neighbors,” he continued. “At this time, please allow for privacy as I move forward with the assistance of my family.”

Doyle, 45, is the son of the late Pawtucket Mayor James Doyle, who died last year. The younger Doyle was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and was currently serving as senior deputy majority leader. He told The Valley Breeze last month he was leaning against seeking re-election, acknowledging he had missed a considerable number of hearings over the past year.

“All of us in the Senate are thinking of Jamie and his family during this difficult time,” Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, D-North Providence, said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service to our state, and proud of him for taking the necessary steps to face his addiction. We wish him all the best in his recovery and in all of his future endeavors.”

It appears that a special election will be triggered to fill Doyle’s Senate District 8 seat since his resignation occurred before the first Monday in February of an election year, as called for under state law. A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said she was reviewing whether an election will be held.

