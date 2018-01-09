Planet Fitness opens new location at Rhode Island Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Planet Fitness can now call the Rhode Island Mall home as the company celebrated the grand opening of its new Warwick location Tuesday.

The 18,000 square foot gym moved down Bald Hill Road – leaving its old position behind Herb Chambers – to the corner of Route 113.

It will eventually be situated between At Home and Dick’s Sporting Goods when those two stores open.

According to the company, the second Planet Fitness in the city, located on Warwick Avenue, will remain open at that location.

“We have taken the opportunity to upgrade our facility with state-of-the-art equipment and significantly improve member convenience with this awesome location right next door to the new Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Planet Fitness franchisee Steve Eddleston.

“We look forward to further deepening our existing presence in the Warwick community with this brand new location and invite everyone to our Grand Opening festivities.”

Planet Fitness is the latest company to join the Rhode Island Mall, which is also home to Wal-Mart, Kohl’s and Burlington Coat Factory.

Longtime tenant Sears closed its doors in September as part of a nationwide downsizing. Furniture retailer, Raymour & Flanigan, is also opening a store at the location.