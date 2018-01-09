Police seek ID of Pawtucket assault suspect

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say committed felony assault inside a restaurant.

The assault occurred Dec. 29 at Royal Fried Chicken, located at 270 Dexter St., according to police.

The suspect is described as an African-American male in his 30’s with dark, curly hair that extends to his ears.

He was seen fleeing the scene in a silver or gray sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle should contact Detective Bob Cardente at (401) 727-9100 ext. 769.