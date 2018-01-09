PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s official tall ship is moving to Virginia.

The Providence Journal reports that a foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, has purchased the 110-foot sloop-of-war Providence.

The foundation bought it for $175,000 and is renovating it to host maritime educational programs.

The Tall Ship Providence Foundation says the ship will arrive in its new homeport in the summer of 2019.

A January 2015 blizzard blew the 110-foot vessel off its cradle support at Newport Shipyard, tearing a hole in the hull.

The sloop Providence was built for the 1976 bicentennial and is a replica of John Paul Jones’ first command ship.

The original ship was built by John Brown, of Providence, and then chartered and purchased by the state General Assembly to defend the colony’s shipping from British attacks.

