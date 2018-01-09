Twin River Casino employee arrested on drug charges

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee of Twin River Casino is facing drug charges after he was arrested by the Rhode Island State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit.

Police said they took James McKeown into custody Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession/delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana).

McKeown, 29, of Warren, works as a table games supervisor at the casino, according to police.

He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday and released on $20,000 surety bail.

Last month, police arrested four other Twin River employees on drug charges and one of them was terminated by the casino as a result. It’s unclear at this time if McKeown’s employment was affected by his arrest.