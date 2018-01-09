Warwick relocating offices after City Hall Annex flood

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — “It’s not easy to come to work and find your desk underwater,” Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian remarked on Tuesday.

Crews are busy cleaning up and repairing the City Hall Annex after a pipe burst over the weekend and a number of offices sustained water damage, including the tax assessor and the building and planning departments.

The services are expected to be back up and running on Wednesday, just at a different address.

Avedisian said they’ve been working nonstop to relocate the offices from the annex to the old John Greene Elementary School on Draper Avenue, which is about a 10-minute drive away.

“By tomorrow morning, people will hopefully not see any disruption with any business they need to conduct with the city,” the mayor added.

Former classroom doors are now adorned with handwritten signs denoting the departments temporarily housed within.

Even though his wasn’t affected by the flood, Avedisian also set up a temporary office at the school.

“I’m going to be there every day to talk to people and get their concerns and be ready to go,” he said.

The Tax Collector’s office has moved to the lower-level conference room at City Hall but those transactions can also be completed on the city’s website.

Avedisian said the temporary relocation could last anywhere from two to six weeks. As for the cost, he said the city will have to pay a $1,000 deductible but he believes insurance will cover the rest.

The cause of the leak at the City Hall Annex remains under investigation.