World’s largest technology show returns to Vegas

Each year, the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas-The world’s largest technology show-recognizes unique high-tech products with special awards in many categories.

Aaron Horowitz, High Tech Inventor and Catherine Blades-Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Aflac, discuss a remarkable new invention and the impact it will have on children going through some very tough times.

