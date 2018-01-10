Cranston students back to class Thursday after water main break

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Cranston schools are reopening Thursday after days off due to water issues in the buildings.

Cranston East High School closed Monday after a pipe burst and Edgewood Highland Elementary School closed before the storm last week due to a water main break.

But for students at Edgewood Highland, Thursday’s return to class doesn’t mean they are returning to the same building. Until the water damage at the school is cleaned up, classes will take place at the Norwood Avenue School.

During a meeting with Edgewood parents Wednesday, Superintendent of Cranston Schools Jeannine Nota-Masse apologized for the inconvenience and said the district is doing everything it can to get kids back at Edgewood Highland as soon as possible.

“We have a place and we are ready to roll,” Edgewood Highland Principal Marlene Gamba said.

The water main break last Wednesday flooded the lower level of the Pawtuxet Avenue School, evacuating 231 students.

Gamba said while the lower level of the school can’t be occupied right now, most of the second floor and its items were spared. Many of the desks from the top floor were actually transported to the Norwood Avenue School.

“As these things happen, you just kinda go with them and stay positive,” Gamba said. “All my life, I’ve worked with kids and teachers, so that’s what I know how to do.”

Nota-Masse said the goal is to have students back at Edgewood Highland by February break, which begins on Feb. 19.

The Preschool class will be going to Rhodes School for the rest of the year, since the classroom was completely damaged by the water main break.