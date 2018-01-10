Cranston teen indicted in murder of mother’s boyfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging a 17-year-old boy with killing his mother’s boyfriend last summer.

Xavier Vidot was charged as an adult with one count of murder and one count of using a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

According to police, Vidot admitted to killing 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau after Loiseau and Vidot’s mother had an argument at their home on Edgewood Avenue in Cranston. Police said Loiseau, whose body was found by police on the side of the road in Attleboro on July 18, 2017, had been shot at least once and then set on fire.

Vidot’s mother, 36-year-old Melonie Perez, was also indicted by the grand jury on a charges of compounding a felony, failure to report a death and misprision of a felony.

Officials said Perez admitted to helping her son move Louiseau’s body.

Vidot and Perez are both scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 17 at Providence County Superior Court.