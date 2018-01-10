Crews on scene of water main break in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews have been on the scene of a water main break in Lincoln since 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon trying to make the necessary repairs, according to Lincoln police.

The break happened near the intersection of River Road and Sweeney Street. Captain Philip Gould at the Lincoln Police Department said a National Grid service crew was repairing a gas leak in the area and may have struck an unmarked water main.

Gould said the water main break as significant enough to shoot water nearly 30 feet into the air. The water flooded the basements of two nearby homes on Bradford Drive with 3-4 feet of water. According to Gould, the Saylesville Fire Department began pumping out the basements immediately.

As of 10 p.m., Gould said the water main break as been significantly reduced but the Lincoln Water Department has still not completely shut down water pressure on the line.

Water service has been interrupted for many of the homes in the area and the Lincoln Water Department is hooping to have service restored by Thursday morning.

The roads are blocked off in the area of the water main break until the repairs are completed. Traffic is being detoured around the area of River Road. Gould said if the repairs continue into the morning, motorists should avoid that area since the detours travel through smaller residential streets.

Gould said water main break has not affected the Lonsdale Elementary School located nearby. Any changes to school services will be made through the school administration.

It is unclear how many customers are affected by the issue.