Crews respond to electrical fire at Providence Place

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The third floor of the Providence Place mall has been evacuated due to an electrical fire in the parking garage, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

Mark Dunbar, the mall’s senior general manager, said in an interview just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that officials were “trying to be really safe” and were moving people to lower floors.

Dunbar said the alarm will be turned off once an electrician arrives and they have the all clear.

Providence Fire is on scene.

