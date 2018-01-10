Family of Gianna Cirella adopts puppy named for late teen

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – When Gianna Cirella’s mother, Tara, met the sweet brown puppy with blue eyes, she knew instantly she needed to adopt it.

“It was heaven,” Cirella told Eyewitness News in an interview Wednesday.

The puppy was named Gianna, given the name by a donor to the East Greenwich Animal Protection League in honor of the 16-year-old Toll Gate junior who died in November after a battle with a serious illness. Her funeral was attended by hundreds of friends, fellow soccer players and community members.

When a friend of the family saw that the animal shelter was looking to name a new litter of puppies after angels, she called and asked to name one of the females after the Warwick teen who inspired the hashtag #CirellaStrong.

“I was floored,” Tara recalled of the moments she learned the puppy had been named in memory of her late daughter. “I was in tears.”

Tara knew she had to meet the dog. “I felt like maybe it was a little of Gianna coming through to me,” she said. “And I needed to go see her, and touch her, and talk to her.”

On Tuesday, Tara and her friend Chrissy Ellingwood went to the shelter to see the puppy.

“I took her from the foster mom and she just crawled right to my face,” Tara said. “[She] was actually putting her paws on my face while she was licking me. That’s all I kept thinking was, ‘She’s holding me.’ I honestly felt like it was a piece of Gianna coming through.”

Tara decided on the spot to adopt the dog, and Ellingwood adopted another puppy from the litter. Tara said her daughter would have approved of the decision, as she loved dogs and was a huge proponent of animal adoption.

In a statement, the East Greenwich Animal Protection League said, “We were so moved that a donor decided to name one of our puppies after Gianna Cirella. Her courage inspired so many of us. Adopting our dogs into loving homes is always wonderful, but this adoption was extra special.”

Now the dog named for Gianna has a new name: Lady Titan, inspired by the mascot for Gianna’s high school soccer team.

“It felt right,” Tara said of the new name. “We think that it’s perfect for Gianna.”