Flooding, other issues force multiple schools to close

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of area schools were closed or dismissed early on Wednesday due to various issues within the buildings.

Durfee High School

Tens of thousands of gallons of water flooded into Durfee High School after a six-inch pipe burst early Wednesday morning.

The school was closed on Wednesday and will be closed again on Thursday. Fall River Superintendent Matthew Malone said steps are being taken to find alternate classroom space so classes can resume as soon as possible.

Cranston High School East and Edgewood Highland Elementary School

Students of two Cranston schools missed another day of classes Wednesday as crews worked to clean up and repair the buildings.

A water main break outside Edgewood Highland Elementary on Jan. 3 caused significant water damage in several classrooms. Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse said she expects the school to be closed for at least a month.

Starting on Thursday, students will attend school at the Norwood Avenue Building located at 205 Norwood Ave., with the exception of pre-school students, who will be relocated to Rhodes Elementary School.

In the meantime, Cranston High School East is set to reopen on Thursday, according to Cranston Schools Chief Operating Officer Ray Votto. The school has been closed since a pipe burst early Monday morning and flooded part of the building.

181 Hillman St. in New Bedford

Adult/Continuing Education Classes and the Parenting Teens Program will be canceled Thursday due to needed boiler repairs. The work is expected to be completed Thursday but may continue on Friday, according to city officials.

Trinity Day Academy will be open.

Johnston High School

Students at Johnston High were dismissed early Wednesday due to a heating issue in the main building.

Officials said it stemmed from a leak in the heating system in the adjacent greenhouse. They expect classes to resume as normal on Thursday.

Tansey Elementary School

The smell of gas Wednesday morning prompted officials to evacuate Tansey Elementary School in Fall River. Students were relocated to the Durfee auditorium.

The gas company responded to the school and gave the building the all-clear.

Raimondo’s Response

Due to the series of issues in public schools, Gov. Gina Raimondo said she intends to seek funding from state lawmakers to invest in rebuilding facilities across the state.

A study released by the governor’s office last September revealed that Rhode Island public schools need more than $2 billion in repairs or upgrades in the coming years – more than $627 million of which is required just so every school in Rhode Island can be labeled warm, safe and dry.

